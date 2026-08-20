Indiabulls allots 26.60 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Indiabulls has allotted 26,60,700 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each, to eligible employees upon exercise of employee stock options vested in their favour under 'Indiabulls Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2025'.
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands in creased to Rs. 466,44,08,604 divided into 233,22,04,302 fully paid up equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:18 AM IST