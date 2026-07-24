Indiabulls consolidated net profit rises 35647.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 248.28% to Rs 318.47 croreNet profit of Indiabulls rose 35647.50% to Rs 142.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 248.28% to Rs 318.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales318.4791.44 248 OPM %48.3314.79 -PBDT169.2616.62 918 PBT160.867.10 2166 NP142.990.40 35648
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:08 AM IST