Indiabulls enters into JV for development of commercial project in Gurgaon
Estimated gross development value of the JV is Rs 600 crIndiabulls has entered into a joint venture with a private land-owning entity for the development of a premium commercial project on approximately 2.38 acres in Sector 103, Gurgaon, along the Dwarka Expressway.
The proposed development is envisioned to comprise modern office spaces, retail, food and beverage facilities, and service apartments. The Company believes this project represents a significant addition to its real estate portfolio and is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand dynamics along the Dwarka Expressway corridor.
The Gross Development Value of the JV is estimated to be Rs. 600 crore.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST