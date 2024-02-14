Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 4.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 2142.65 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 4.00% to Rs 302.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 290.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 2142.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2338.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2142.652338.99 -8 OPM %77.6777.66 -PBDT421.65427.79 -1 PBT399.02404.80 -1 NP302.61290.97 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content