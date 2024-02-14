Sensex (    %)
                        
Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 100.55 crore
Net Loss of Indiabulls Real Estate reported to Rs 38.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 236.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 100.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 133.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales100.55133.00 -24 OPM %-32.92-184.55 -PBDT-25.43-233.45 89 PBT-28.33-236.47 88 NP-38.65-236.99 84
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

