Indiabulls reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 136.83% to Rs 34.53 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls reported to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 136.83% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.5314.5856.33-8.2315.14-19.9111.65-23.408.72-23.42

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