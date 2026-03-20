Indiabulls soars on JV for Rs 600-cr premium commercial project in Gurgaon

Indiabulls soared 3.44% to Rs 10.23 after it has entered into a joint venture with a private land-owning entity to develop a premium commercial project on approximately 2.38 acres in Sector 103, Gurgaon, along the Dwarka Expressway.

The proposed development will feature modern office spaces, retail outlets, food & beverage facilities, and service apartments. The company expects the project to be a significant addition to its real estate portfolio, benefiting from strong demand dynamics along the Dwarka Expressway corridor.

The gross development value (GDV) of the JV is estimated at Rs 600 crore.

Indiabulls existing residential projects in Gurgaon IB Heights and IB Estate & Club in Sector 104 continue to see healthy sales momentum. The company noted that progress across its portfolio is on track as per previously disclosed plans and will provide further updates in its upcoming earnings report.

Indiabulls is in the business of Real Estate and Financial Services.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 79.37 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 8.9% year on year to Rs 96.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

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