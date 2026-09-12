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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiabulls to acquire 70% stake in Fintech Cloud for Rs 1050 cr

Indiabulls to acquire 70% stake in Fintech Cloud for Rs 1050 cr

Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Indiabulls has executed a definitive agreement with Fintech Cloud (target company), a company engaged in the business of providing technology-enabled solution and support for origination, underwriting and servicing to NBFCs, inter-alia, to acquire 70% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the target company for a consideration of Rs. 1050 crore basis its equity valuation of Rs. 1500 crore by way of an NCLT Scheme involving the Company and the shareholder(s) holding 70% shares of the target company, and to appoint, with immediate effect, the majority of the directors on the Board of the target company.
 

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 10:16 AM IST