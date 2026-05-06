IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 2457.92 croreNet profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company rose 135.71% to Rs 63.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 2457.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2169.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.58% to Rs 127.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 7569.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6865.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2457.922169.71 13 7569.856865.81 10 OPM %0.03-17.33 --1.42-7.04 - PBDT73.4427.11 171 136.96102.28 34 PBT73.4427.11 171 136.96102.28 34 NP63.9027.11 136 127.42102.28 25
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 4:52 PM IST