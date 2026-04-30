Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 72.20% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 404.30 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 72.20% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 404.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 474.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1569.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1388.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales404.30355.10 14 1569.001388.40 13 OPM %29.6633.60 -30.2934.12 - PBDT85.40226.40 -62 676.30738.70 -8 PBT78.40218.10 -64 647.90705.80 -8 NP50.20180.60 -72 474.70550.70 -14
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST