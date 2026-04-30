Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit declines 72.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 404.30 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh declined 72.20% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 404.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 474.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1569.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1388.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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