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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 47.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 11.11% to Rs 18095.14 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 47.46% to Rs 3356.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2276.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.11% to Rs 18095.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16285.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income18095.1416285.10 11 OPM %67.1470.03 -PBDT4394.464101.36 7 PBT4394.464101.36 7 NP3356.632276.37 47

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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