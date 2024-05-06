Business Standard
Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 19.41% to Rs 14633.41 crore
Net profit of Indian Bank rose 51.06% to Rs 2295.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1519.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.41% to Rs 14633.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12255.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.09% to Rs 8419.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5572.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.71% to Rs 55649.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44985.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income14633.4112255.25 19 55649.7344985.16 24 OPM %63.2549.39 -62.5450.91 - PBDT3078.201477.39 108 11043.665989.95 84 PBT3078.201477.39 108 11043.665989.95 84 NP2295.611519.68 51 8419.415572.31 51
First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

