Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 51.06% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 51.09% to Rs 8419.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5572.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.71% to Rs 55649.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44985.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 51.06% to Rs 2295.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1519.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.41% to Rs 14633.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12255.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.