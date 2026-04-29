Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 6.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 10.27% to Rs 17488.50 croreNet profit of Indian Bank rose 6.42% to Rs 3173.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2981.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 10.27% to Rs 17488.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15859.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 11704.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11261.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.81% to Rs 67504.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62039.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income17488.5015859.63 10 67504.0962039.43 9 OPM %66.7767.86 -68.4667.22 - PBDT4077.814229.81 -4 16501.5414887.38 11 PBT4077.814229.81 -4 16501.5414887.38 11 NP3173.052981.64 6 11704.2811261.47 4
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST