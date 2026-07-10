Indian Bank gains as Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,273 crore

Indian Bank gained 8.84% to Rs 863.85 after the bank reported a 10.10% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,273.09 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2,972.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

The bank's total income increased 10.69% to Rs 20,723.62 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 18,721.31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit (profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at Rs 5,557.29 crore in Q1 FY27, up 16.49% from Rs 4,770.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) increased 16.92% year-on-year to Rs 7,435 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 6,359 crore in Q1 FY26.

The bank's deposits increased 13.47% year-on-year to Rs 8,44,578 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 7,44,289 crore in Q1 FY26. As of 30 June 2026, current account deposits rose 26.33% year-on-year, while savings deposits and CASA deposits increased 13.54% and 15.30%, respectively.

Gross advances rose 13.89% year-on-year to Rs 6,84,623 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 6,01,147 crore in Q1 FY26.

RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) advances increased 14.80% year-on-year to Rs 4,16,992 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 3,63,221 crore in Q1 FY26. RAM's contribution to gross domestic advances increased to 66%. Retail, agriculture and MSME advances grew 18.74%, 9.96% and 17.03% year-on-year, respectively, while home loans (including mortgages) increased 13.36%.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved by 115 basis points year-on-year to 1.86% in Q1 FY27 from 3.01% in Q1 FY26, while net NPA (NNPA) declined to 0.15% from 0.18%.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR), including Technical Write-Offs (TWO), improved to 98.22% in Q1 FY27 from 98.20% in Q1 FY26. The slippage ratio declined to 0.77% in Q1 FY27 from 0.94% in Q1 FY26, while credit cost improved to 0.23% from 0.28% over the same period.

The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 17.58% in Q1 FY27, with CET-I and Tier-I capital at 16.51%.

The bank's domestic network comprised 6,003 branches, including three Digital Banking Units (DBUs), as of Q1 FY27, along with three overseas branches and one IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City. It also operated 5,676 ATMs and BNAs and had 17,314 Business Correspondents (BCs).

During Q1 FY27, the bank generated business worth Rs 67,327 crore through digital channels and launched 158 digital journeys, utilities and processes. Mobile banking users grew 22% year-on-year to 2.48 crore, while UPI and net banking users increased 21% and 3%, respectively, to 2.77 crore and 1.19 crore. FASTag and POS users rose 79% and 40%, respectively.

The bank aims to strengthen its position as a preferred financial partner by addressing customers' end-to-end banking needs. Its strategy focuses on operational efficiency, disciplined portfolio management, and delivering simpler, faster and enhanced banking experiences through a customer-centric approach.

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