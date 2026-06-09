Indian Bank soars 2.73%, up for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 866, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% fall in NIFTY and a 17.79% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 866, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. Indian Bank has added around 3.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8199.55, up 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.4, up 3.35% on the day. Indian Bank is up 37.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% fall in NIFTY and a 17.79% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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