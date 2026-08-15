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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 99.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 99.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 9.78 crore

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 99.13% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.789.65 1 OPM %-31.08-29.64 -PBDT6.663.99 67 PBT5.632.87 96 NP4.562.29 99

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST