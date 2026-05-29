Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.95% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 42.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

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