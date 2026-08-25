Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy continued to display strength amid buoyant domestic demand buoyant

Indian economy continued to display strength amid buoyant domestic demand buoyant

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that the Indian economy continued to display strength notwithstanding global headwinds. Domestic demand remained buoyant, as reflected by several indicators, including vehicle and tractor sales. Petroleum product consumption growth returned to positive territory, after three straight months of contraction. Industrial production strengthened sharply in June, recording its strongest growth in nearly two years, supported by a broad-based acceleration in manufacturing. The services sector also exhibited resilience. Both merchandise exports and imports grew strongly in July 2026 with exports growing at a four- month high (in 2026-27 so far). Merchandise trade deficit widened in July, both sequentially and on a year-on-year ( y-o-y) basis, reflecting a widening of deficit in electronic goods. RBI further stated that the pick-up in monsoon activity during July supported kharif sowing, taking it closer to the previous years level. Backed by a high stock of public foodgrains, the government has also announced an Open Market Sales Scheme for the current financial year to augment supply.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscribed 19.31 times

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscribed 19.31 times

Skyways Air Services IPO subscribed 2.46 times

Skyways Air Services IPO subscribed 2.46 times

Annu Projects IPO subscribed 34%

Annu Projects IPO subscribed 34%

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 after volatile session

Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 after volatile session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST