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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in increasingly uncertain global environment

Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in increasingly uncertain global environment

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in an increasingly uncertain global environment, with growth running at more than twice the global average, supported by strong underlying fundamentals, IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. She noted that there is no indication of any sharp or disruptive downturn in Indias growth trajectory, even as global conditions remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply-side pressures from the West Asia war. Indias growth is more than two times higher than the average normal growth.
 

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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