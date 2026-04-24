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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 10.81% to Rs 129.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.85% to Rs 492.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 615.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.30142.25 23 615.65537.26 15 OPM %85.6985.28 -84.4784.44 - PBDT175.26157.28 11 668.88585.79 14 PBT169.14152.00 11 645.56564.54 14 NP129.77117.11 11 492.92429.17 15

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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