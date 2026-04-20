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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 125.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 5.69% to Rs 369.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 693.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd corrected 4.90% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd shed 4.49% to Rs 346.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37777 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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