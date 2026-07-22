Indian External Affairs Minister and US Secretary of State Meet in Manila: Discuss Trade, Defence, AI and West Asia Energy Impact

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday to discuss priority areas, including trade, tariffs, energy, defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

They also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability. They were in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quad grouping.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News