Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 2765.29 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 14.85% to Rs 599.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 522.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 2765.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2425.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.27% to Rs 2084.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1907.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 9689.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8334.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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