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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.03% to Rs 2765.29 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 14.85% to Rs 599.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 522.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 2765.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2425.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.27% to Rs 2084.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1907.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 9689.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8334.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2765.292425.14 14 9689.228334.54 16 OPM %35.1735.33 -32.9733.23 - PBDT997.24864.52 15 3255.512791.41 17 PBT829.87722.52 15 2650.352273.25 17 NP599.86522.30 15 2084.381907.59 9

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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