Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 20.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 20.76% to Rs 357.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2041.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2339.192041.0828.7628.22695.91582.57533.33439.82357.90296.37

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