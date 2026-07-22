Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 20.76% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 20.76% to Rs 357.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2041.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2339.192041.08 15 OPM %28.7628.22 -PBDT695.91582.57 19 PBT533.33439.82 21 NP357.90296.37 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST