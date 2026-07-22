Indian Hotels Company Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 358-cr

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) reported a 20.76% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 357.90 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 296.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 14.60% YoY to Rs 2,339.19 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax increased 21.31% to Rs 533.33 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 439.62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 753 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 18% compared with Rs 637 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 31.1% in Q1 FY27 from 30.3% in Q1 FY26.

IHCL continued its strong expansion momentum in the first quarter of FY2027 by signing 20 new hotels, taking its total portfolio to 645 hotels, with an industry-leading pipeline of 263 hotels. Of these, 17 signings were under the Gateway, Ginger, and Tree of Life brands across new and emerging destinations such as Bharatpur, Trichy, Sindhudurg, Jawai, Wayanad, Mumbai, Goa, Agra, and Kolkata. During the quarter, Taj achieved the milestone of a 150-hotel portfolio with three new signings in Dharamshala, Barapani (Meghalaya), and Kusur Valley (Maharashtra). IHCL also opened 11 hotels, taking its operational portfolio to over 380 hotels, including Taj properties in Frankfurt and Greater Kruger, South Africa, as well as SeleQtions hotels in Ayodhya and Mumbai, among others.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, Q1 FY2027 marks the seventeenth consecutive best ever quarter with a Consolidated revenue of Rs 2,419 crores, a 15% growth over the previous year. For the quarter EBITDA stood at Rs 753 crores with EBITDA margin at 31.1%, an expansion of 80 basis points. This consistent performance is reflective of IHCLs diversified brands and businesses offsetting the impact of macro headwinds.

The key revenue drivers were 14% RevPAR growth in domestic like for like hotels, 22% increase in revenue of Growth Businesses, 26% growth in management fee income and the strong performance of our recent acquisitions. IHCL clocked 20 signings taking the portfolio to 645 hotels with a pipeline of 263 and opened 11 hotels including a Taj in Frankfurt and Kruger National Park, South Africa. We migrated 15 hotels from the ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality portfolio to IHCLs brandscape and will continue this momentum in the coming quarters.

He added, Taj is once again Indias Strongest Brand across sectors on Brand Finance 'India 100 2026' report, marking the fifth consecutive year the brand has achieved this distinction. Driven by the strength of our diversified brandscape, performance of the new acquisitions, not like for like growth momentum and robust domestic demand across business and leisure segments, we maintain our guidance of double-digit revenue growth for the fiscal year.

Ankur Dalwani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL said, In Q1 FY2027, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of Rs 1,298 crores, driven by a RevPAR growth of 14%, clocking a strong EBITDA margin of 41.8%, an expansion of 380 basis points and a PAT of Rs 337 crores. A key facet of this performance is the contribution of the renovated assets in key markets of Goa, Delhi and Bengaluru.

He added, Maintaining a strong balance sheet, IHCL Consolidated reported a gross cash of INR 4,439 crores as on June 30th, 2026.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

The counter declined 1.17% to Rs 724 on the BSE.

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