Indian Hotels Company Q4 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 600 crore

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) reported a 14.84% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 599.86 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 522.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 14.02% YoY to Rs 2,765.29 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax increased 15.26% to Rs 829.87 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 719.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,052 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 15% compared with Rs 918 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 37.0% in Q4 FY26 from 36.9% in Q4 FY25.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL, said, IHCL, led by its multi-brand presence across segments coupled with a balanced growth strategy focused on capital light with select investments, has delivered consistent performance over sixteen quarters. This diversification strategy by brand, by nature of contract and by geography has driven operating leverage, grown high-margin fee-based businesses and built resilience, delivering a double-digit CAGR (FY23 FY26) across all metrics of IHCL consolidated revenue 19%, EBITDA 21% and PAT 28%.

"This fiscal year we added three new brands, taking the count of our major brands to fourteen and marking a record of 250 signings, reaching a portfolio of 630 hotels with an industry-leading pipeline of 255 hotels. We opened/on-boarded 130+ hotels through inorganic and sustained organic growth, expanding IHCLs brandscape in the luxury and experiential leisure segments and scaling its footprint in the mid-scale segment. IHCL Consolidated continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with a gross cash balance of INR 4,345 crore as on 31st March 2026. The company has proposed a dividend at 25% of consolidated PAT before exceptional items, including special dividend to commemorate IHCLs 125th AGM. FY26 was a year of building a Resilient, Scalable and future-ready hospitality ecosystem."

Ankur Dalwani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL, said, For FY2026, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of Rs 5,640 crore, driven by RevPAR growth of 12% in Q4, clocking a strong EBITDA margin of 45.1%, an expansion of 120 basis points and a PAT of Rs 2,012 crore. IHCL Consolidated clocked a double-digit revenue growth this fiscal, reflective of a broad-based performance led by RevPAR growth of 9% from same-store hotels, 16% in airline and institutional catering, 25% in new businesses and 22% in management fees.

He added, In FY2026, we invested over Rs 1,000 crores across greenfield projects like Vivanta and Ginger at Ekta Nagar, 100 keys expansion at Taj Ganges, Varanasi, renovation of key assets like Taj Palace, New Delhi, St James Court, A Taj Hotel, London and The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Mumbai as well as in digital initiatives. The year also saw the completion of majority stake acquisitions in ANK & Pride Hospitality, Atmantan and Brij Hospitality, all significant revenue levers for the future. The company maintained a healthy pre-tax ROCE of 17% despite investments for acquisitions & capital expenditure. Additionally, IHCLs credit rating was upgraded in the current fiscal to AAA+ by ICRA.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, representing 325%, for FY26. This compares with a dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share, or 225%, declared in the previous year. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If approved, the dividend will be paid within five days from the conclusion of the AGM, subject to applicable tax deductions at source.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

The counter declined 2.10% to Rs 647.10 on the BSE.

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