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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe Company JVs secure irrigation projects in Maharashtra

Indian Hume Pipe Company JVs secure irrigation projects in Maharashtra

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Indian Hume Pipe Company announced that the Company through its Joint Ventures have received following Letter of Intent /work orders:

(1) The Company's share of Rs. 343 crore in the joint venture work {Prathmesh Construction & IHP(JV)} {out of the total work order for an amount of Rs. 1,716.70 crore (Excluding GST, Royalty, Insurance, Crop Compensation)} from the Lift Irrigation Construction Division, Jalgaon, Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, (TIDC), Jalgaon, Maharashtra for the work of Construction of Bhagpur Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 2 & Gravity Pipe Distribution Network. (PDN) with 48 months period for construction & Operation and maintenance for 5 years. Bhagpur Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 2, Dist. Jalgaon, Maharashtra; and

 

(2) The Company's share of Rs. 118 crore in the joint venture work {S.V. Jadhav Cont. P. Ltd. & IHP Ltd. & Yogiraj Power Ltd. Pruthviraj Desai (JV)} {out of the total Letter of Intent for an amount of Rs.536.59 crore (including royalty insurance and excluding GST)} from Jihe Kathapur Lift Irrigation Division, Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC), Satara, Maharashtra for the work of Construction of Ner Lift Irrigation scheme,3 & 4, Maharashtra with 48 months period for construction & Operation and maintenance for 5 year.

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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