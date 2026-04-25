Indian Hume Pipe Company receives LoI for order worth Rs 418 cr
Indian Hume Pipe Company has received a letter of intent with order value of Rs 417.97 crore from Jihe Kathapur Lift Irrigation Division, Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC), Satara, Maharashtra for the work of Construction of Head works and closed pipe distribution System of Ner Direct Gravity main, under Guruvarya late Laxmanraoji Inamdar Lift Irrigation scheme, Maharashtra.
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 10:32 AM IST