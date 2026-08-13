Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 302.81 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 7.53% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 302.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.302.81307.439.8310.9736.1933.6731.5529.0823.5721.92

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