Indian Hume Pipe Company wins order of Rs 738 cr from Govt. of Rajasthan
Indian Hume Pipe Company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) with order value of Rs.738.61 crore (including GST) from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), (Office of the Chief Engineer, JICA Funded Projects), Jaipur, Government of Rajasthan for execution of design and build of Narmada based Water Supply Project for 275 villages of Dhorimanna and Chouhtan block, District Barmer (Package CP-04, Chouhtan-2) under JICA funded Rajasthan Rural Water Supply & Fluorosis Mitigation Project Phase II on SPR basis to be completed in 24 months with one-year Defect Notification period & 10 years O&M.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 2:32 PM IST