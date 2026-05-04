Indian Hume Pipe gains on bagging Irrigation orders worth Rs 461-cr through JVs

Indian Hume Pipe Company surged 6.21% to Rs 347.30 after securing work orders worth Rs 461 crore as part of joint ventures for irrigation projects in Maharashtra.

The companys joint venture with Prathmesh Construction has received a contract from the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation (TIDC), Jalgaon, for the Bhagpur Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 2 and Gravity Pipe Distribution Network project. The total project size stands at Rs 1,716.7 crore, of which Indian Hume Pipes share is Rs 343 crore. The project includes construction over a period of 48 months along with operation and maintenance (O&M) for five years.

In a separate development, the company, through another joint venture comprising S.V. Jadhav Construction, Yogiraj Power and others, has secured a Letter of Intent from the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC), Satara, for the Ner Lift Irrigation Scheme (Packages 3 & 4). The total project value is Rs 536.59 crore, with Indian Hume Pipes share pegged at Rs 118 crore.

Both projects are to be executed over a 48-month construction timeline, followed by a five-year O&M period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These orders strengthen the companys order book in the water infrastructure and irrigation segment, particularly in Maharashtra.

The Indian Hume Pipe Company is in the business of manufacturing, laying and joining of pipelines. The Company has also been undertaking infrastructure development programmes by way of execution on turnkey basis the combined water supply projects. The company also manufactures and supplies Concrete Railway Sleepers to Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 14.3% to Rs 12.32 crore on a 25.9% decrease in net sales to Rs 282.06 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

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