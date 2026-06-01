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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 773.97% to Rs 35.92 crore

Net Loss of Indian Infotech and Software reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 773.97% to Rs 35.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.59% to Rs 64.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.924.11 774 64.1139.43 63 OPM %-13.03-129.44 -2.90-16.92 - PBDT-4.68-5.32 12 1.86-6.67 LP PBT-4.68-5.32 12 1.86-6.67 LP NP-3.26-5.57 41 1.38-6.92 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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