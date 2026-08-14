Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 33.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 33.96% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.2810.7244.7033.302.363.572.363.571.752.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News