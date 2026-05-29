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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Indian may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

The Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long period average this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below normal rainfall, the weather office said. The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the Southwest monsoon.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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