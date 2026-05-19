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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 11,378 cr

Indian Oil Corp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY to Rs 11,378 cr

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) added 2.43% to Rs 135.05 after the company's standalone net profit surged 56.61% to Rs 11,377.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 7,264.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 6.62% YoY to Rs 2,07,883.23 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,94,967.02 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 74.38% to Rs 15,322.37 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 8,786.72 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Domestic sales increased 5.95% to 26.065 million metric tons (MMT), while export sales fell 4.91% to 1.278 MMT in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

During the quarter, the refineries' throughput was 19.732 MMT (up 6.38% YoY), and the pipelines' throughput was 27.656 MMT (up 7.28% YoY).

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The company's revenue from petroleum products stood at Rs 2,17,363.37 crore (up 6.69% YoY), income from petrochemicals revenue was at Rs 8,010.80 crore (up 10.86% YoY), and revenue from gas stood at Rs 11,377.27 crore (up 1.67% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 6.67% in Q4 FY26, as compared to 4.44% in Q4 FY25. Similarly, net profit margin increased to 4.89%, up from 3.34% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, indicating improved operational performance.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 12.5% for FY202526, i.e., Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend.

The board of IndianOil has approved the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company in India with M11 Energy Transition for setting up a 100 KTPA HEFA-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at Paradip, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,063.60 crore (30%), subject to approvals from NITI Aayog, DIPAM and other authorities.

Indian Oil Corporation is a Maharatna PSU under the Government of India, with operations spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products, as well as exploration and production, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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