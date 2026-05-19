Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 208289.26 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 77.98% to Rs 14458.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 208289.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 195270.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 209.58% to Rs 42096.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13597.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 784415.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 758105.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales208289.26195270.29 7 784415.43758105.81 3 OPM %11.917.70 -9.824.75 - PBDT25347.9514368.95 76 75892.3232002.77 137 PBT19791.0410043.60 97 57472.0815225.43 277 NP14458.088123.64 78 42096.2613597.84 210
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST