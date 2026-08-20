Indian Oil Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.21, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.21, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241. The Sensex is at 77544.92, up 0.83%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost around 4.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38124.45, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.28, down 0.12% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 3.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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