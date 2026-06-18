Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for five straight sessions

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.19, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 14.16% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.19, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 8.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40238.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146.45, up 0.28% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 14.16% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.