Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1630.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.51% to Rs 266407.28 crore

Net loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 1630.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6813.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.51% to Rs 266407.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 192340.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.266407.28192340.651.526.903475.5612929.11-932.598750.48-1630.746813.71

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