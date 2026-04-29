Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 42.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.19% to Rs 8488.96 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 42.51% to Rs 1556.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1091.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.19% to Rs 8488.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7634.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.58% to Rs 5418.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3395.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 13.33% to Rs 31895.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28143.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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