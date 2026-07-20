Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.82% to Rs 8777.57 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 45.64% to Rs 1716.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1178.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.82% to Rs 8777.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7387.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8777.577387.4954.5663.261859.071514.551859.071514.551716.291178.45

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