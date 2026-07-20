Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1
Indian Overseas Bank added 3.87% to Rs 35.12 after the bank reported 49.32% increase in net profit to Rs 1,659 crore on a 23.36% rise in total income to Rs 10,938 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Net interest income (NII) grew by 34.3% on YoY basis to Rs 2,693 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.48% as on 30 June 2026, up 31 basis points YoY.
Operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose 14.21% to Rs 2,693 crore from Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26.
Provisions declined by 1.19% YoY to Rs 834 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 97.67% as on 30 June 2026.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,859 crore, up by 22.80% from Rs 1,514 in Q1 FY26.
Also Read
Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.33% as against 1.97% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.18% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.32% as on 30 June 2025
Total business of the bank grew by 17.72% to Rs 698,325 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 593,213 crore in Q1 FY26.
Total deposits increased by 13.72% YoY to Rs 376,193 crore in June 2026 quarter. Advances jumped by 22.75% to Rs 322,132 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 262,421 crore in Q1 FY26.
CRAR increased by 108 basis points YoY to 19.36%, of which Tier I was 16.88% as on 30 June 2026.
Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank, with 3,522 domestic branches as on 31 June 2026. The Government of India held 92.44% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST