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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank Q4 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 1,505 cr

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 1,505 cr

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Indian Overseas Bank's standalone net profit rose 43.20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,505.45 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,051.07 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income increased 6.14% YoY to Rs 9,779.87 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,665.05 crore, up 1.80% YoY from Rs 2,617.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.72% YoY to Rs 1,659.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,554.46 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 11.11% to Rs 3,470 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,123 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Domestic NIM stood at 3.35% while global NIM stood at 3.25% in Q4 FY26.

 

The banks total business increased 20.76% to Rs 6,78,614 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 5,61,958 crore in Q4 FY25. Total deposits increased 18.03% to Rs 3,68,191 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,11,938 crore in Q4 FY25.

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Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits grew 10.85% to Rs 1.51 lakh crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.36 lakh crore in Q4 FY25. The domestic CASA ratio declined to 41.46% in Q4 FY26 from 44.05% a year ago.

During the quarter, the gross NPA ratio stood at 1.42% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 2.14% a year ago, while the net NPA ratio stood at 0.21% versus 0.37%.

Retail, agri, and MSME credit rose 45.12%, 39.27%, and 13.08% YoY, respectively, while RAM (Retail, Agri, and MSME) business grew 34.91% YoY.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 97.50% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 97.30% a year ago. The cost-to-income ratio decreased to 44.02% for Q4 FY26 as against 44.35% for Q4 FY25.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) rose 74 basis points (bps) to 19.78%, with Tier-I at 16.94% and Tier-II at 2.84% as of March 2026.

On a full-year basis, the bank's standalone net profit surged 56.18% to Rs 5,208.03 crore, while total income increased 11.44% to Rs 37,532.15 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank shed 0.31% to Rs 35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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