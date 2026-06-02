Indian Overseas Bank receives IFSCA approval for branch at GIFT City
Indian Overseas Bank announced that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) vide its letter dated 01 Junbe 2026 has granted license to the Bank to set up an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) i.e., as a Branch at GIFT City (GIFT IFSC), Gujarat.
The validity of the license is perpetual and subject to such terms and conditions as may be specified by IFSCA.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:31 PM IST