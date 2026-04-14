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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank revises MCLR rates effective 15 April

Indian Overseas Bank revises MCLR rates effective 15 April

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank announced that the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the Bank, in its meeting held on 13 April 2026, has reviewed the MCLR workings as on 10 April 2026 and decided to reduce the Overnight, 1- Year & 2- Year MCLR by 5 bps each w.e.f 15 April 2026. The revised MCLR shall be effective from 15.04.2026. The effective MCLR will be as per details given below until further review.

Overnight - 7.90%
One month - 8.20%
Three month - 8.40%
Six month - 8.65%
One year - 8.75%
Two year - 8.75%
Three year - 8.85%

 

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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