Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 53.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.12% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% jump in NIFTY and a 70.45% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.8, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 22.41% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 14.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6466.45, up 2.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1013.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 344.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 39.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

