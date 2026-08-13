Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declined 0.16% to Rs 330.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1159.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1369.531159.6828.2334.26454.08454.00441.68442.13330.16330.70

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