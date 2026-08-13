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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declined 0.16% to Rs 330.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1159.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1369.531159.68 18 OPM %28.2334.26 -PBDT454.08454.00 0 PBT441.68442.13 0 NP330.16330.70 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST