Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 1459.72 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declined 8.89% to Rs 326.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 1459.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1268.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.97% to Rs 1393.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1314.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 5214.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4674.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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