Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.15% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 0.15% to Rs 1684.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6719.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.80% to Rs 7009.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 27266.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27147.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7336.056719.13 9 27266.3727147.85 0 OPM %98.3999.40 -98.9099.45 - PBDT1686.251683.16 0 7015.226507.31 8 PBT1684.311681.87 0 7009.176502.00 8 NP1684.311681.87 0 7009.176502.00 8
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST