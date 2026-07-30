Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 8242.03 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.40% to Rs 1927.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1745.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 8242.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6901.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8242.036901.07 19 OPM %99.7299.53 -PBDT1928.361747.02 10 PBT1927.211745.69 10 NP1927.211745.69 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 145.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 48.76% in the June 2026 quarter

M&M gains after Q1 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,454 cr

M&M gains after Q1 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,454 cr

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Gas gains as Q1 PAT jumps 47% QoQ to Rs 194 crore

Mahanagar Gas gains as Q1 PAT jumps 47% QoQ to Rs 194 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayRedington Share PriceAdani Ports Share PriceAI Singularity ExplainedITR ReviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance